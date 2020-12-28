Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports mother’s evil boyfriend

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a theft.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a person had been hit in the head with a gun. A report was taken.

Thursday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a person stole items from a store, including alcohol, and got into a physical altercation at a residence before leaving.

1:34 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported people fighting and throwing Christmas trees.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 bock of Sutton Way reported someone stole a credit card.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole items. He was warned against returning and advised of outstanding warrants.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a customer tried to pay with counterfeit $100 bills.

Friday

1:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole items and fled on foot. He could not be located.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported having been shorted on gas.

10:32 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported he felt like something was wrong, but it was just a feeling. He called back at 11:45 p.m. to request a ride to the hospital and said, “This just won’t go away and I want to sleep.” He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from Cal Fire requested help with two drunk and combative people. A juvenile then was causing a disturbance in the ambulance. A report was taken.

4:51 a.m. — A man requested a welfare check on his mother because her boyfriend is evil. She said no welfare check was necessary.

7:16 a.m. — A caller from Stonehill Drive reported a woman woke up yelling and when she was asked to quiet down, she hit the caller 15 times in the face with her purse.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Redwood Place reported finding a pile of mail on the ground outside the mailboxes.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Idaho Maryland roads reported finding about 20 pieces of mail on the side of the road,. Most was from an address on Pasquale Road and had been opened.

11:11 a.m. — A caller reported a woman on Lake Wildwood Drive was having a mental health crisis and burning property. She was upset due to clutter in the house. A small burn pile was located containing magazines and books, and was extinguished.

12:28 p.m. — A man from Sky Circle reported identity theft with credit card accounts opened in his name.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Homeward Lane reported a “lightweight emergency” because a family member took money and wouldn’t give it back.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Altair Drive reported finding dumped mail.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a 19 year old in the hospital who was injured after gunpowder ignited in his hand.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Holcomb Drive reported commercial-grade fireworks being set off for the last several nights.

7:20 p.m. — A woman from Connie Drive reported a man with a gun had threatened another man, and was on Xanax, methadone and methamphetamine. A man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and possessing a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

12:55 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a woman causing a disturbance and trying to break into a room. At 2 p.m., she was seen again on the property, and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

— Liz Kellar