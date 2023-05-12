Grass Valley Police Department
1:14 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street advised he was about to go dumpster diving and the dumpster was locked but the caller heard noise coming from the dumpster. The caller stated it sounded large like a dog, bear, or human.
6:32 a.m. – A caller from Glenwood Road reported he just saw a male that he didn’t recognize run from the back of a neighbor’s house then a female driver backed into the driveway and the male jumped in.
7:21 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported finding a bag of counterfeit money behind a business.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported drunk construction workers caused the caller to go the wrong way when he was crossing the street and almost caused an accident. The caller saw one of the workers drinking beer out of a bottle in a bag. Contact was made with all involved. The worker was drinking a root beer and showed law enforcement the bottle. The worker also voluntarily submitted to a sobriety test and did not have any alcohol in their system. Per the worker, they asked the caller not to step over the trench they were working on. The caller advised that the workers were confrontational with him and wanted the incident documented to forward to the contractor’s board.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported two subjects rolling on the ground, screaming. The subjects had been there all day. An employee said that one subject was throwing herself down the hill and twerking in the air.
5:18 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an organized crime ring that was currently in the store. The caller stated that last time they stole about $900 worth of items.
7:44 p.m. – A caller from Chapel Street reported the theft of an LGBTQ pride flag that had occurred about an hour before the call.
9:31 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a female who appeared to be intoxicated and yelling in the parking lot. The subject had been asked to leave but would not. The caller requested police move her along.
10:47 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a male was outside yelling and threatening to break the window.
Nevada City Police Department
11:19 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported he received a letter stating that he was involved in a hit and run. It had the same name but a different license number.
3:31 p.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported intoxicated subjects yelling at him. An additional caller stated the subjects were yelling threats.
7:00 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported that he could see what looked to be a diesel spill on the side of the roadway and a strong smell.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:00 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male with a shaved head was walking down the roadway with a skateboard and a large white box above his head. The caller said he had previously seen the male steal items and he might have stolen property in the box.
9:55 a.m. – A caller from Miners Way reported his donkey Jack ran away. Jack is a small black donkey with shading around his eyes, and the caller said sometimes Jack goes toward Rough & Ready Road.
10:08 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported they had just hit a deer. There were no injuries and it was unknown if the deer was still alive.
1:04 p.m. – A caller from Floral Road reported his electric fence was cut. The caller suspected a juvenile neighbor to be the culprit.
2:48 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported her remote control was stolen one week ago, possibly by a neighbor.
3:47 p.m. – A PG&E worker visited the sheriff’s office reporting water theft and dumping of debris in a canal near Excelsior Point Road.
6:32 p.m. – A caller from Fletcher Lane reported that the neighbors’ dogs were out and he went next door to ask the owners to keep the dogs on their own property. The neighbors advised the caller that they own the roadway and they don’t need to do anything, then they shot at the caller with an Airsoft gun. The caller advised the neighbors shot a water pistol at his dog.
8:50 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported that there were 10 people at his address making threats, staring at and intimidating him. The subjects were trying to take his vehicle back and were hiding in the trees. An additional caller reported a subject just ran through the trees on the property.
11:15 p.m. – A caller from Pineapple Court reported a car horn that had been honked for the past 15 minutes. The caller added they could hear someone yelling like they were in distress.
—Jennifer Nobles