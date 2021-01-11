Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports minors stealing beer from store

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80 reported a subject walking on the shoulder of the roadway appeared disoriented.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Omega Road, reported an abandoned pit bull in a rest area. They attempted to catch the dog, but the dog ran down a dirt road and then could not be located.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive, near Grass Valley Avenue, reported the theft of diesel fuel.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail, near Lonesome Dove Trail, reported checks had been stolen out of a mailbox.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive, near Ward Court, reported their neighbors were jackhammering and pouring concrete. The caller was requesting information on noise ordinances.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Opalite Way, reported a tow truck driver was swerving all over the roadway.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from No Day Road, near Forest Park Lane, reported their neighbors were playing loud music, which she could hear clearly from inside her residence.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, an employee of a store, reported a group of minors came in and two of them ran away with beer in their hands.

Saturday

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Soda Springs Road, reported several cars were parked in the middle of the road, blocking it.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near Willow Pines Court, reported an ongoing issue with their neighbors’ pigs getting loose and coming onto her property.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Comerate Road, near North Cherry Creek Road, reported an ongoing issue with a dog biting family members.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Rock Hill Road, near Hillaire Road, reported he had shot his neighbor’s dog as the dog was attacking his chickens. The caller stated he had tried to stop the dog, but that the dog was aggressive toward him.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a fox which appeared to be poisoned.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near Woodpecker Ravine Road, reported his dog was attacked by two dogs belonging to someone in their neighborhood.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road, near Indian Springs Road, reported a driver blew through a stop sign and was driving in the opposite lane of traffic.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a car had been abandoned for the last week.

Saturday

7:36 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a water main break in the parking lot behind a business. The caller stated water was flowing down to the gutter from the lot.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a subject who had previously been removed from their store was there.

— Victoria Penate