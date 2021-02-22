Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports men wanting to buy crack pipe

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported illegal tattooing, underage drinking and partying. Extra patrols were requested.

7:25 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a woman sitting in the road and making odd statements. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a burglary with the suspect digging under a fence and leaving behind a shovel. Multiple items were stolen.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men came in and wanted to buy a crack pipe, and then said they were going to make their own.

5 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men possibly under the influence of controlled substances. One person was transported to the hospital. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Saturday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle was in park, but his foot was on the gas. Two people were cited on unknown charges.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

4:21 p.m. — A man from Neal and Mill streets reported a vehicle hit him while he was on his bike, and then left the scene.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from a drug treatment center reported a person who came to pick up a client in a vehicle was drunk and was not allowed to make the pickup. The person could not be located.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported the theft of medications.

Sunday

12:13 p.m. — A caller from Race Street and Lucas Lane reported a vehicle appeared to have been sideswiped and was not on the sidewalk.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported a loud gun shot or cannon. Nothing was located, and it might have been a firework.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

2:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a possible poacher.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported a theft from a shed and outside a residence.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Star Drive reported multiple people trespassing on a property. No one was located.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported the theft of a tarp.

9:24 p.m. — A woman from Auburn Road and Bixler Place reported someone getting punched in the face. A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported road rage with a car brake-checking a truck.

