GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:22 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported that water was running into the roadway and was unsure where the water was coming from.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:22 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported that water was running into the roadway and was unsure where the water was coming from.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland/Brunswick Road reported that many cars are camping out on their property and working on vehicles.
11:59 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported that someone just threw a brick through a window.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy/Bank Street reported a male subject was making threats whenever he saw him in passing.
8:04 p.m. — A caller from Francis Street reported they were out of town, and a former tenant still living there but not paying rent had an altercation with another male at the residence; the caller saw it on camera.
10:49 p.m. — A caller from Joerschke Drive reported someone brought her there on a train and was holding her hostage.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:31 a.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported that transients camping in the parking lot and living out of a vehicle requested that police move them along.
10:24 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported an adult was threatening a student while walking to school.
3:54 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported his son had left his scooter on the front porch at his friend’s house; the caller believed it was stolen.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
10:17 a.m. — A caller from Ramp US INT/Donner Pass Road reported that a big piece of tire was in the middle of the right lane.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported another dog attacked his dog.
12:21 p.m. — A caller from Scott Way reported a subject was screaming and yelling at the location.
12:38 p.m. — A caller from Highgrader Road reported a subject in a blue Toyota 4 Runner parked on their property, walked down the roadway with a toolbag, and cut the gate.
2:45 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that when he arrived at the laundromat, a baby was in the car by himself, screaming and crying.
9:20 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported that a suspect broke into his vehicle outside his residence.
— LaMarr Fields
