Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man walking with knife sheath and “creepy” mask

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Celesta Drive, near Cypress Hill Road, reported multiple vehicles were parked on the sidewalk.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way, near Brunswick Road, reported a man holding a chainsaw, nodding at people.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a loose foxhound running around a parking lot.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a mother had left her baby in a vehicle.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a suspicious male subject was walking with a knife sheath under his hoodie and wearing a “creepy” face mask.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from Whiting Street, near Empire Street, reported a truck had just sped by and almost hit a little girl.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane, near Ballantree Lane, reported five pigs in the roadway.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from Lyre Place, near Wheeler Cross Road, reported two aggressive pit bulls were loose in the area. The caller stated she had been attacked by them in the past, and needed to leave her house but was afraid.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from Mushroom Trail, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported she had come home and found an empty, cut-open firearm safe at the end of her driveway.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Floriston Way, reported a driver was running vehicles off the roadway at 100 miles per hour. The caller stated the car had hit the guard rail and continued on.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Bennett Street, reported a vehicle had been parked in a no parking zone for over a week, blocking a power pole the caller was trying to work on.

— Victoria Penate