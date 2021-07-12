Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man taking pictures, yelling, telling him he didn’t like his truck

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Erin Place, near Cottage Hill Drive, reported a subject who had done work for them had come into their residence, stolen two handguns and a shotgun, and threatened to shoot the caller.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the ramp onto Interstate 80, near Eagle Lakes Road, reported a van was driving erratically and the driver had either made an obscene gesture or brandished a firearm. The caller stated they couldn’t tell.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported their child had possibly had contact with a dead bat.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Cedar Ridge Drive, reported someone hit a deer in front of her residence and that the deer needed to be dispatched.





Saturday

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported a motorcycle had been stolen from the street.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Boca Lake reported hearing between 40 and 50 shots. They called back shortly afterward and stated they were unaware that there was a shooting range in the area.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Ski Ranch Lane, reported subjects were riding motorcycles on the rocks by the reservoir.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Pleasant Valley Drive, reported that a man was walking a pitbull which appeared to be in distress. The caller stated that the subject does this every day, but that it was too hot to be walking the dog at that time.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road, near Red Dog Road, reported someone in the area was using a chainsaw, and stated they believed this was not safe due to the extreme weather.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Genasci Road, reported a male subject in a vehicle was stopping other vehicles in the area and taking pictures of them. According to the caller, the man was telling them he didn’t like their truck.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Magnolia Road, reported there was a fist fight at the river, and that the subjects were also talking about the vehicle they were in being stolen.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Houghton Ranch Road, near Bald Ridge Drive, reported she could see flashlights on a corner, had shined a flashlight toward them, and they turned theirs off. The caller stated she couldn’t see far due to electricity being out, and was advised to lock all windows and doors and call back if anything changed.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:42 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Washington Street, reported a dog was in a car while it was hot.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near North Pine Street, reported someone had possibly gotten into their residence. The caller stated there were a couple of locks which were locked that could only be done from the inside.

Saturday

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street, near Washington Street, reported a dog in a vehicle appeared in distress.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported sewage had been leaking from a manhole all day.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Washington Street, reported a vehicle with lights on was parked partially in the road.

— Victoria Penate