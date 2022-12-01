Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports man taking off clothes in cereal aisle

Grass Valley Police Department

4:13 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject causing a disturbance in the cereal aisle of the closed store. An additional caller requested assistance as the male as then taking off his clothing and yelling at employees. Another caller reported the male made threats to kill the employees. The caller was trying to walk away but the male followed them.

10:15 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the theft of water jugs from the back of the business.

11:33 a.m. – A caller from Centennial Drive reported three transients harassing him in the yard of his business.

4:50 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a semi idling in the parking lot for over 24 hours.

6:28 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a male subject asleep on the corner to the on-ramp. The subject had a dog with him he was using as a pillow. The caller was concerned since it was getting cold.

7:31 p.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported she watched a male subject yell and climb into the trunk of a car. The male then got out of the trunk but was still yelling. The caller was concerned about the odd behavior.

9:58 p.m. – A caller from North Auburn Street reported loud screaming coming from somewhere near the location. An additional caller reported the same.

Nevada City Police Department

1:07 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported his wife just returned from a bar and he thought she had been drugged.

5:35 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a male at the corner yelling at customers.

6:19 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a broken down vehicle with a male subject walking around on the side of the roadway with a flashlight.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:42 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Drive reported a large black bull walking down the roadway.

8:09 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a a feral cat bite that occurred the previous day.

8:15 a.m. – A caller from Meadow View Drive wanted a PG&E worker removed from his property who refused to leave or give his name.

10:56 a.m. – A caller from Donner Pass reported a pick-up stuck on the tracks on a blind corner. The caller was concerned that a train may hit the vehicle.

1:54 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported two females on the side of the road wrestling.

3:15 p.m. – A citizen from Washington Road was in the sheriff’s office to report cyber harassment, identity theft, and hacking of financial banking and social media.

5:58 p.m. – A caller from Estrada Place reported three goats on her property that are not hers, and they are eating her plants and causing issues on her property and trying to enter the residence. The caller didn’t know where they belong, and stated they had collars and she would try to contain them.

11:11 p.m. – A caller from Via Vista requested assistance earlier in the day due to the caller’s dog acting funny and pacing around. Later, the caller noticed a large floor jack sitting in front of their brand new vehicle. The caller thought someone may have been trying to steal the tires off of the vehicle.

11:29 p.m. – A caller from Still Road reported a subject drove up the road, turned off their lights, and parked in front of the caller’s property. The subjects were walking around the neighbor’s property.

— Jennifer Nobles