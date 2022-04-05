Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man starting warming fire

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 30

12:52 p.m. — A caller near Morgan Ranch Drive requested someone check the front door of the house she was working on earlier in the day. The reporting party thought she might have left the door propped open.

1:37 a.m. — A 911 caller near Doris Drive reported a subject with a flashlight in her front driveway.

7:10 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported a male transient in the parking lot. The reporting party said they were uncomfortable on behalf of arriving co-workers and patients.

9 a.m. — A caller near Eskaton Village reported a missing ring valued at $2,000 that belongs to her mother.





9:28 a.m. — A caller near Ophir and Bennett streets reported four loose dogs in the road.

9:32 a.m. — A caller near Neal Street reported a transient in a blue shirt with a bike jumping around in the rear of the building.

12:17 a.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive reported a disabled vehicle in the left lane.

1:21 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported a subject in a red Honda sedan just hit a planter on Neal Street.

2:45 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway identified as a behavioral specialist and reported a juvenile spit a gum wrapper at her. The reporting party was not requesting charges filed, just the incident’s documentation.

3:48 p.m. — A caller near a church on Chapel Street reported that four skateboarders refused to leave the parking lot.

4:23 p.m. — A 911 caller near West McKnight Way reported two males on small dirt bikes doing wheelies in the parking lot.

7:19 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sutton Way reported an older male camping near the utility boxes started a warming fire.

Thursday, March 31

9:02 a.m. — A caller near Plaza Drive reported a transient male sitting by the ATM making piles of brush and lighting them on fire.

10:01 a.m. — A caller near Race and Clark streets reported a dog off leash running down the road.

10:28 a.m. — A caller near Brighton Street reported a large motorhome across the street causing traffic issues.

11:05 a.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported he lost his wallet inside a business. The reporting party requested officers review video surveillance.

11:08 a.m. — A caller off Sutton Way reported a male in brown pants and a coat screaming outside of his store.

11:47 p.m. — A 911 caller near Condon Park reported a male with long, brown hair was scaring the reporting party by talking to himself and acting strange. The suspect told the reporting party that if she called the authorities, he would defecate near her.

5:00 p.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive reported their landlord locked them out and they have been dealing with it all day. The reporting party said her legal counsel advised that she ask police to force entry into her apartment.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

6:30 a.m. — A caller near Greenhorn Road, Sisley Court and Niels Meade Drive reported she had a patient in critical condition whose son she had been unable to contact.

9:13 a.m. — A caller near Judas Ear Court and Shepard Road reported her ex-boyfriend was sending her pictures of firearms and video, and calling her on Facebook stating he was going to kill her or burn the house down with everything inside.

9:43 a.m. — A caller near Quaker Hill Cross Road, Cedar Springs Road and Timberline Court reported a raccoon that has appeared at the residence the last couple of nights and appeared to be sick. The reporting party said the animal may have rabies.

10:50 a.m. — A 911 caller near Mule Canyon Road reported a white Ford Explorer went down in the river with a dog inside of it. Per CHP, Cal Fire will not respond for a dog. Dispatch requested Animal Control respond.

12:26 p.m. — A 911 caller near the Interstate 80 ramp and Kingvale exit reported a giant blown tire in the middle of the lanes.

3:03 p.m. — A 911 caller near Clover Court, between Oakshade Court and Lakeview Way, reported her neighbor is at her house stating her 34-year-old son has a bow and arrow and was chasing her and shot at her. The reporting party is concerned and advised that the woman is locked in her house.

7:59 p.m. — A caller near La Sierra and Paradise drives reported they received threats from a suspect who was just released from jail. The reporting party advised that the suspect was going to “use a gun” and come back to his home and assault him.

8:31 p.m. — A caller near Rattlesnake Road and Highway 174 reported a drunk driver in an older gray Subaru wagon all over the roadway.

9:52 p.m. — A 911 caller near Treetop Circle reported her cat was stuck in a tree. The reporting party was advised to contact a local tree company.

— Rebecca O’Neil