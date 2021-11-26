Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man in car playing video games

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

3:54 a.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway was hyperventilating when she reported her post traumatic stress disorder had been triggered.

815 a.m. — A 911 caller near McCourtney and Indian Springs roads reported a black truck running for hours.

9:13 a.m. — A caller near Cascade Way and Echo Drive reported half of their family blocked off the entrance to a deceased relative’s home.

11:35 a.m. — A caller near Lake Shore North between Hickory Way and Balsam Court reported her husband left to get gas two hours ago and did not return.





12:05 p.m. — A 911 caller near the 49 State and Little Valley Road reported a deer hit by a car, still alive and stuck in the roadway.

12:45 p.m. — A caller near Newtown Road between Prince Rainier Way and Champion Road requested two pitbulls be picked up at her property. The reporting party said the dogs were obedient and good-natured.

1:37 p.m. — A caller near Norlene Way between Connie Drive and Lawrence Way reported hearing a public dispute via door slamming outside a property.

1:42 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported a red Jetta running stoplights.

7:06 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported his neighbor’s repeatedly damaging his property using a slingshot, including breaking his vehicle’s dashboard window.

7:41 p.m — A caller near Last Mile Drive and Mount Olive Road reported loud music coming from a house on the street. Dispatch claimed the called became irritated when notified that there was no countywide noise ordinance.

8:49 p.m. — A caller near George Way between Lena Court and Godwin Way reported a German shepherd bit a small child and requested the dog be brought to Sammie’s.

10:29 p.m. — A caller near Castle Peak reported rocks in the roadway.

11:04 p.m. — A 911 caller near the 49 State and Clivus Drive reported a driver doing donuts in the roadway.

11:37 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a subject in a black Volkswagon GTI was pulled over facing the same way. When the tow approached the car with what appeared to be a sleeping driver, the man said he was playing video games.

— Rebecca O’Neil