Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man in car playing video games
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
3:54 a.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway was hyperventilating when she reported her post traumatic stress disorder had been triggered.
815 a.m. — A 911 caller near McCourtney and Indian Springs roads reported a black truck running for hours.
9:13 a.m. — A caller near Cascade Way and Echo Drive reported half of their family blocked off the entrance to a deceased relative’s home.
11:35 a.m. — A caller near Lake Shore North between Hickory Way and Balsam Court reported her husband left to get gas two hours ago and did not return.
12:05 p.m. — A 911 caller near the 49 State and Little Valley Road reported a deer hit by a car, still alive and stuck in the roadway.
12:45 p.m. — A caller near Newtown Road between Prince Rainier Way and Champion Road requested two pitbulls be picked up at her property. The reporting party said the dogs were obedient and good-natured.
1:37 p.m. — A caller near Norlene Way between Connie Drive and Lawrence Way reported hearing a public dispute via door slamming outside a property.
1:42 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported a red Jetta running stoplights.
7:06 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported his neighbor’s repeatedly damaging his property using a slingshot, including breaking his vehicle’s dashboard window.
7:41 p.m — A caller near Last Mile Drive and Mount Olive Road reported loud music coming from a house on the street. Dispatch claimed the called became irritated when notified that there was no countywide noise ordinance.
8:49 p.m. — A caller near George Way between Lena Court and Godwin Way reported a German shepherd bit a small child and requested the dog be brought to Sammie’s.
10:29 p.m. — A caller near Castle Peak reported rocks in the roadway.
11:04 p.m. — A 911 caller near the 49 State and Clivus Drive reported a driver doing donuts in the roadway.
11:37 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a subject in a black Volkswagon GTI was pulled over facing the same way. When the tow approached the car with what appeared to be a sleeping driver, the man said he was playing video games.
— Rebecca O’Neil
