Monday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:59 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a white male stole cigarettes, coke, and other miscellaneous items.
9:04 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that his CVS bag with medication was stolen from the bus stop.
4:17 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a stop sign was no longer visible and appeared to be run over.
5:11 p.m. - An 11-year-old Mill Street caller reported an adult male jumped him; the subject pushed him off his skateboard, took his phone, and threw it on the ground.
8:25 p.m.- A caller from Henderson Street reported 2-4 people disturbing the peace in front of the bowling alley. One male and one female were yelling about money.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:34 a.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road/49/20 Ramp reported that a male transient was hitting cars and standing on the overpass looking over the edge.
7:03 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a male was screaming and yelling, took a few items, and ran out of the store.
9:53 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male was walking up the middle of the street yelling at people and cars.
12:39 p.m. — A Spring/Bennett Street caller reported a subject was stealing gas from his vehicle.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a known male was harassing an older male, pushing him and yelling at him.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2:29 a.m. — A caller from Colfax requested the police meet her to discuss threats being made. For the last four nights, someone has been outside her window at night, threatening to beat her up.
12:30 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a scam about supporting the police.
5:17 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs/Donner Pass road reported abandoned vehicles with hazardous materials in them.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported hearing seven shots from the Tweaker Gate property.
11:01 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported her lights were flickering, and then she heard a gunshot.
— LaMarr Fields