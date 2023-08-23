Monday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:02 a.m. — A caller from Timberwood Drive reported a male was banging on his front door, yelling in only his underwear.
11:18 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle drove off with a gas pump, and there was damage.
2:55 p.m. - A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported he heard a male subject screaming and banging on walls and doors.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from North Auburn Street reported the theft of items from a vehicle.
11:05 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported someone came to her apartment and hit her door with a bat.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:18 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported plants were vandalized.
10:03 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a subject was talking loudly and scaring off customers.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a make-in-green minivan was parked above all day and was acting odd.
6:26 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue reported a rooster pecked his dog in the eye. The rooster belonged to his neighbor.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
9:54 a.m. — A caller from Dixon Road reported he keeps receiving calls from companies claiming he is winning money; they also requested he sends them money.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a transient set up camp, making parents not want to drop their kids off.
1:35 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland/Centennial Drive reported transient camps being set up on 80 acres, with at least 12 people on the property camping.
9:08 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore reported hearing a male voice yelling and then a possible gunshot.
9:52 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported his fiance called him and said that one of their cameras was taken down, her car doors were open on her vehicle, and she was not answering the phone.
10:50 p.m. — A caller from Briarwood Lane reported her daughter was screaming and said she would be transported.
— LaMarr Fields