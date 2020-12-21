Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports loud music, ’people all night’

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Litton Drive reported a burglary to a shipping container in the parking lot.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a scam.

9:36 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported someone using his phone number for a fraud.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a phone.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported juveniles running on the roof.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a vehicle hit the guard rail several times and was unable to maintain lanes. The vehicle then exited the highway on Dorsey Drive.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a vehicle accident with the driver unable to get out. A passerby freed the driver and no medical attention was needed.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man stole a beer and left on foot.

Friday

8:24 a.m. — A man reported having been hit in the face at an undisclosed location. A report was taken.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a flashlight and gloves.

1:17 p.m. — A man from Carpenter Street reported he had been scammed for $3,500 by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way wished to speak with an officer about “woman’s stuff” and kidnapping.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported an intoxicated man sitting in the roadway. Another caller reported a verbal argument between a man and a woman. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of keys and two cell phones.

7:41 p.m. — Several callers from Arcadia Drive reported hearing gunshots. It was fireworks.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue reported a man on a bicycle shining a flashlight onto people’s porches, riding up and down the street. He could not be located.

Saturday

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a collision involving vehicles turning into the Starbucks drive-thru.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported the theft of jewelry.

6:02 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of South Church Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. She was given a ride.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a tip jar.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a man stole a bale of hay.

Sunday

12:07 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of South School Street reported a man and woman in the back yard. They were gone when an officer arrived.

3:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a water main break with water shooting 50 feet into the air.

6:21 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Richardson Street reported a drunken man on the front porch. Another caller reported the man was going door to door, knocking on doors. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:53 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a man in a Hazmat suit with a headlamp.

1:21 p.m. — A woman reported that Siri doesn’t work and that she accidentally called 911.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Leslie Drive reported a possible Social Security fraud with someone sending her forms that have a fraudulent return address.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a man with a rifle pointed at a law enforcement vehicle. Nothing was located.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Fay Ridge Court reported hearing an argument, followed by gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:58 p.m. — A woman from Gold Hill Drive reported she was attacked by a roommate but did not need medical attention.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

3:54 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported loud music and “people all night,” along with possible drug dealing.

— Liz Kellar