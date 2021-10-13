Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports lots of sick cats

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

7:59 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Crescenzi Place reported someone with a black Toyota Tacoma standing near a warming fire per California Highway Patrol.

8:25 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive and Rough and Ready Highway reported the stop light was not turning green.

9 a.m. — A caller near Cruzon Grade and Bear Trap Springs roads reported a lot of sick cats at their location.

10:13 a.m. — A caller near Combie Road and Woodridge Drive reported a transient urinating in the parking lot.





10:55 a.m. — A caller near Cedar Ridge Drive and Siphon Lane reported wild animals eating chickens and a violent rooster on a property nearby. The woman said she was going to request a restraining order against the property owner.

12:18 p.m. — A caller near Sauer Lane and Highway 49 reported a cannabis distributor did not pay for their product.

12:45 p.m. — A caller near Ballantree Lane, between Traighli Lane and Rainier Road, reported receiving a number of cryptic sexual texts.

2:11 p.m.— A caller near McCourtney Road reported that she dropped a cat off at a shelter to see if it was spayed or neutered, and then the shelter refused to return the animal, as the owner continued to let the “in-door cats“ outside.

2:16 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Rattlesnake Road reported someone recently replaced four new tires on his truck with four old, used tires.

4:06 p.m. — A caller near Sauer Lane and Highway 49 reported the theft of over $70,000 in cannabis product. It was determined that there was no crime, it was a business interaction and the case was referred to civil court.

9:20 p.m. — A caller near Elderberry Lane and Fern Court reported someone threatening them after they refused to accept a Facebook sale return.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

9:48 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Nimrod Street reported a disoriented woman waking up after taking a sleeping pill.

12:29 p.m. — A caller in Nevada City reported he left a concealed carry weapon in a shopping bag in one of the stores in town yesterday afternoon. The subject told authorities he could not recall in which store he left the bag containing the firearm.

9:16 p.m. — A caller near Nevada Street, between Grove and Washington streets, reported new graffiti all over town.

— Rebecca O’Neil