Tuesday
Grass Valley Police Log
2:18 a.m. – A caller from Harris Street reported a male with a black shirt and blue jeans running through back yards and acting odd.
5:01 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the manager for the apartments next door has been using a flashlight to search the balconies for the past few months between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. every morning.
2:49 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a mama deer with a broken back leg trying to take care of her baby.
10:39 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject being erratic and yelling in the air. The subject was washing random vehicles with windshield cleaner, and yelling slurs. He was saying “I’m going to get you guys” and yelling into the car windows of people getting gas.
Nevada City Police Department
11:33 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject in the parking lot was lying down and kicking the pavement.
4:08 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported one of the managers of the business punched him in the face. The caller said he is a former employee and was told he could go and make his own food and the manager got mad. The caller said the manager advised him not to make his own food due to him not being an employee. No charges were pressed.
6:46 p.m. – A caller from Hoover Lane reported a vehicle doing burn outs in the parking lot.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:46 a.m. – A caller from Four Wheel Drive reported dogs nuisance barking for the last four hours. The caller said the homeowners left. The caller went over to the house with no answer. Caller was willing to sign a complaint.
7:26 a.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported he was walking his dog down the street and they were attacked by two pit bulls. The caller attempted to contact the owner but they hadn’t responded. At 8:08 a.m. the dog owner called in and said the initial caller and won’t return it or tell the owner where it is.
10:34 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Boreal Ridge reported a red Corvette traveling at a speed exceeding 100 miles per hour.
1:26 p.m. – A caller from Nugget Street reported their neighbor is a serial cat thief and stole her own cat on Saturday. The cat was recovered from Sammie’s.
6:30 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a loose brown horse by the top playground. The caller advised there were children and a dog near the horse.
8:31 p.m. – A caller from Elnora Drive reported issues with rattlesnakes. They were provided the number for Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal.
—Jennifer Nobles