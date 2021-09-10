Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports laptop stolen from reception desk

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Agony Hill Road, near Lower Colfax Road, reported the theft of a private street sign, stating that they had noticed it was missing since July 30.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported three teenage boys hitchhiking, all carrying black bags with them.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive, near Message Place, reported a suspicious vehicle nearby with a broken windshield, missing side mirrors, and and garbage in the bed.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road, near Interstate 80, reported subjects who had possibly been drinking were trying to get into a trailer.





9:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Reader Ranch Drive, reported a pedestrian was on the side of the road. The caller stated they were afraid the pedestrian would get hit.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a dog was in the roadway and had possibly been hit by a vehicle. They stated the dog was hopping around, with one foot possibly gone.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a subject who was bothering people downtown.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from an office on North Pine Street, near Commercial Street, reported the theft of a laptop from a receptionist’s desk. They stated that it occurred either Tuesday or Wednesday after hours, and that doors were not broken open.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street requested pickup of a suitcase with personal belongings he found on the side of the roadway.

3:00 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported an RV had been in in a no parking zone for an hour.

— Victoria Penate