Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports kids on bicycles, is advised about 911 use

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:39 a.m. — A caller at a Brunswick Road bank reported a transient sleeping in the ATM area and requested he be moved along. Caller phoned back saying that the transient was walking toward Safeway. Per caller there was still a different transient at the ATM.

8:47 a.m. — A caller on Brunswick Road reported a subject sleeping behind a building in a sleeping bag. Caller did not want to walk to work alone. Caller works in a building near the subject.

9:07 a.m. — A caller at South Auburn Street reported two subjects sleeping in a silver BMW in the parking lot, and asked they be moved along.

3:34 p.m. — A caller at Dorsey and Joerschke drives reported a silver Honda coupe with heavy black smoke coming from under the vehicle headed toward the hospital.





4:37 p.m. — A caller at East Main Street reported a sewage leak from a trailer, though it was unknown how much had leaked.

6:13 p.m. — A caller at South Auburn Street reported his ex-girlfriend stole some spare keys and ransacked his house. He was worried she may steal his vehicle. Subject had been drinking heavily and left three hours prior.

7:10 p.m. — A caller at a Brunswick Road business reported she was there to clean, but a transient was refusing to leave and making threats. Husband of the caller called in and he wanted endangerment charges pressed on the subject. This caller became belligerent and dispatch ended the call.

10:16 p.m. — A caller at South Auburn Street reported an aggressive male at the gas pump of the Circle K who refused to leave.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:51 a.m. — A caller near Keson Place reported barking dogs at a 29-acre cannabis grow. Caller reported hearing multiple shots fired the previous night from her property and seeing people in her backyard.

5:42 p.m. — A caller at Tyler Foote Crossing and Grizzly Hill roads reported just discovering a burglary. Caller had cleared the house, discovering missing jewelry and coins.

6:33 p.m. — A caller at Rollins View Drive reported his conduit was stolen last week. Caller put a tracker in some cones at the same location and they were taken, and it is signaling from a neighbor’s.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:07 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported an intoxicated man left the store after asking a customer for chocolate and headed up the hill past the police department.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Brock Road reported three juveniles on bicycles riding in the parking lot. Caller was advised about 911 usage. Caller requested personal contact.

8:44 p.m. — A caller at King Hiram Drive and Searls Avenue requested a call back regarding neighbors smoking cannabis and the enforcement of state law.

— William Roller