Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports juveniles making gross statements like, “Let’s drink my grandma’s ashes”

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

6:48 a.m. — Grand theft auto of a Geo Tracker was reported along the 300 block of Alta Street. The vehicle was returned, though the passenger mirror was missing.

12:29 p.m. — A disturbance was reported near Sutton Way and Brunswick Road for a subject with cardboard signs protesting and saying poor things about Hospitality House. The reporting party also stated the subject is trying to stop cars and is verbally harassing staff at the shelter. Police were unable to locate the subject.

3:50 p.m. — A caller at Condon Park reported a female who appeared under the influence of a controlled substance and harassing the workers, “taking the traffic cones and acting like she’s in some sort of a circus.” The female was charged with a drug-related offense, transported to the emergency room and placed on a mental health and threat to public safety hold.

4 p.m. — A group of juveniles with skateboards were involved in a physical altercation at the 100 block of Mill Street. Two ran into a nearby theater where another altercation occurred while the rest ran into a nearby supermarket on Neal Street.





6:21 p.m. — A traffic collision occurred where a subject was reportedly run over. Both parties were on scene. The caller said the subject was awake, alert, and moving but bleeding. The victim’s dog was placed into Grass Valley Animal Control.

Saturday

1:09 a.m. — A 911 call reported a vehicle was chasing and shooting at him near East Main Street and Dorsey Drive, which led to arrests for discharging a firearm at a person from a vehicle, discharging a firearm toward a home, carrying a loaded firearm in vehicle or in public, possession of burglary tools, abandonment and neglect of children, operating a vehicle under the influence, underage DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.05 or more, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and sale or transportation of a controlled substance.

5:06 a.m. — A 911 call from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported that someone hit him and he was bleeding. Cal Fire and police responded.

5:46 a.m. — Multiple callers reported a fire in the brush near the Highway 20/49 on-ramp.

9:29 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a motorcycle wreck that the caller was not in on the Highway 20/McCourtney Road on-ramp.

5:36 p.m. — A shopper on the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a disturbance when two juveniles were making gross statements like, “Let’s drink my grandma’s ashes.” One juvenile was riding a bike in the store and the caller bumped her cart into the bike tire, prompting the juvenile to threaten to call law enforcement before the juveniles left.

Sunday

10:50 a.m. — A traffic collision occurred near Neal and South Auburn streets when a silver Jeep rear-ended a white Toyota pickup and left the scene. The vehicle and driver collided with another vehicle on Highway 49/20 before fleeing on foot. The subject was taken into custody and booked for hit-and-run, violation of probation, and DUI.

11:20 p.m. — A suspicious person(s) on School Street was unable to be located after a black BMW and silver Honda Civic followed the caller home and trespassed on his property.

Monday

12:28 a.m. — A 911 caller downtown reported a male subject punched his car and took off on South Auburn Street.

11:09 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported when a caller reported he thought he was being followed. The caller was advised to contact a doctor as it appears he was hallucinating. He claims even the elderly are following him around.

3:43 p.m. — A vehicle reported stolen from Pittsburgh was recovered off the 400 block of Chapel Street.

4:43 p.m. — An employee from the 100 block of Neal Street reported that the same group of eight juveniles are skating in the parking lot and refusing to leave. A skateboarder’s parent was contacted, and elected for police to keep the skateboard for 10 days.

6:50 p.m. — A woman who threw a champagne bottle in a supermarket off Nevada City Highway was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, violation of probation, and attempting to steal a shopping cart.

9:19 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that a subject threw gasoline on her dog and had a gasoline can downtown. The caller advised that the subject was her friend who wants to be in a romantic relationship with her. After she declined, he grabbed the can of gas and started spraying it on himself. The dog was fine but she wanted the subject evaluated for mental health and safety. A be on the lookout was issued.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:35 a.m. — A welfare check off Jayhawk Drive was reopened after the caller reported her brother called her desperate to get away from his girlfriend. He said he was beaten by his girlfriend’s ex.

11:05 a.m. — Trespassing was reported off Talking Pines Road when the caller’s ex-boyfriend reportedly trespassed on her property to take the rest of his stuff and his cats.

3:21 p.m. — A disturbance along Thoroughbred Loop was reported after two vans were reportedly stuck on the easement on his property. When the caller contacted them, they reportedly flipped him off.

4:10 p.m. — A caller at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported a subject on a hold was trying to leave through the ER hallway.

11:20 p.m. — A disturbance was reported and a report taken after a caller on Oak Drive reported her husband came home under the influence and punched holes in the wall. The husband threatened to become physical with her but didn’t.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:39 a.m. — A caller reported that a large diesel truck parked in front of the police department had no driver, which was making it hard to walk on the sidewalk because of the pollution.

11:49 a.m. — A suspicious person was unable to be located along Maidu Avenue after he was seen reportedly hotwiring a silver 4Runner.

2:44 p.m. — A caller off North Pine Street reported people sleeping on the stairs and wanted them moved along.

— Elias Funez