Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports juveniles licking a building

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:01 a.m. — A man at a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman had been arguing and fighting for hours. He also reported he had been assaulted by people who took all his belongings, including his wallet, and all he had left was his boxers.

1:16 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of West Main Street reported he had gotten kicked out of a bar for fighting and now they wouldn’t let him back in to find his keys. His keys were located locked in the man’s own vehicle. He was admonished against trespassing and advised not to drive.

6:51 a.m. — An online report of theft was made from the 100 block of Normandy Court.

6:55 a.m. — An online theft report was made from the 100 block of West McKnight Way.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman in the road. The woman called to report she had been hit by a vehicle. She could not be located.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported a computer had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle and was being tracked. The property was collected.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported two juveniles were at the apartment where there had been a honey oil lab explosion and they were licking the building. They then ran away, but kept returning.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 at Foster Road reported a man broke into a house and trashed it. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating a restraining order.

7:12 a.m. — A caller from Valley View and Banner Lava Cap roads requested the pickup of mail found on the ditch trail.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported a possible residential burglary with doors found open but nothing missing.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported a scam with money loss.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Brass Circle reported a notary took personal information, possibly in a fraud attempt. A report was taken.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Peardale Road near Meadowlark Lane reported an 86-year-old man with dementia was missing. A be on the lookout alert was issued.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a 12-year-old boy had run away. The boy then was seen riding around Alta Sierra in a stolen golf cart.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Wet Hill roads reported someone went through a vehicle and left an iPhone behind.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra and Patricia ways reported finding a rusty firearm on the property.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported an attempted fraud.

3:30 p.m. — A woman from Foxfire Way reported a person just punched her in the face, but she did not need medical attention.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Hydraulic Ridge Close reported an ongoing dispute over trash being placed in an association dumpster.

5 p.m. — A caller from Evening Star Drive reported the theft of a firearm.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported the theft of the contents of a package left on the doorstep.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street reported finding a vehicle with the front window bashed in.

— Liz Kellar