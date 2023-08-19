Thursday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:36 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported there was a male subject camping in the back of the building, and this has been an ongoing issue.
9:21 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported there was a belligerent male in his office refusing to leave.
2:21 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported their brother was committing identity fraud against them. The caller advised the subject had used their identity for several issues such as stealing mail.
4:06 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a van parked near the ATMs with the driver side open and a White Claw in the center console.
4:57 p.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street reported subjects entered their apartment using a master key and stole their EBT card.
6:17 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported she witnessed a theft from a business.
Nevada County Sheriff Department
8:00 a.m. – A caller from Cortez Court reported a sick/weird acting skunk and requested it be dispatched even though it was still moving.
12:17 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported his tablet and knife were stolen. The caller advised it was his ex-girlfriend who took the items. The caller advised his friend was driving his vehicle and the ex-girlfriend ended up getting in the vehicle and taking the items.
2:30 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported she had been staying at the property and had issues with the manager and his wife. When the caller tried to figure out their real names she found that the manager had a felony warrant out for embezzlement.
6:00 p.m. – A caller from Pierite Road reported a female screaming on the NID trail behind the caller’s residence. The caller stated the female stated she was bleeding and to call the police. The female subject had a broken leg.
8:06 p.m. – A caller from Penny Court reported their son was intoxicated and in front of the house. The caller was trying to keep their distance because if it became an altercation between them, he advised, it would get physical.
10:02 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a female screaming for the last five minutes from a nearby house. The caller advised the lights kept going on and off in the residence and female was continuing to scream.
10:14 p.m. – A caller from Nevada County demanded a call from a deputy and wanted to know why her son was not arrested.
11:03 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way reported there were subjects outside his residence that woke him up. The caller described them as looking like humans. The caller yelled that if someone didn’t come out soon he would start killing people.
—Jennifer Nobles