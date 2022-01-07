Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports interrupting vehicle break-in attempt

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

2:13 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane, near Brunswick Road, reported she had seen a female subject with a small warming fire.

5:52 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Whispering Pines Lane, reported a subject was at a corner throwing rocks at vehicles.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a vehicle had been parked for over 15 minutes in the wrong direction, and was causing a traffic obstruction as other vehicles had to drive around it.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street, near High Street, reported a tree limb was hanging in the roadway, partially blocking it. The caller stated the tree was also in the phone line.





10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a male subject had hit her vehicle with his, and he was causing a conflict in the parking lot as he stated that he had not hit her vehicle.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Drive reported someone had broken into his motor home, and that it appeared some things had been stolen.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the ramp onto Highway 49/20 reported a garbage can was in the roadway. Two additional callers reported the same, and one stated that a subject had pulled over and was trying to recover the can in the roadway.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two subjects were panhandling at the entrance.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a subject was panhandling.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North School Street requested extra patrol during evening hours due to a door being pried open.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a customer was threatening to blow up the building and yelling at staff, although the caller stated they did not believe the threats were credible or that the subject had the means to do so.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported she had interrupted someone who was attempting to break into her vehicle.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported their neighbors were loud with music, and requested they be advised to quiet down.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Kentucky Ridge Road, reported a habitual trespasser kept cutting down “no trespassing” signs.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Bethel Church Way, reported a dog was loose on the side of the highway.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Robin Avenue, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported one of their animals had recently been killed by their neighbor’s dog.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Purdon Road, reported approximately $5,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a shed approximately two nights before.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported someone had tailgated them very closely and passed them unsafely.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Quail Creek Road, reported a large bobcat was dead in the emergency lane.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

5:03 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported a driver possibly under the influence was swerving and braking erratically.

7:09 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a male subject was scaring customers outside, accusing people of using a taser on him.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported the theft of a purse.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, requested a found dog be picked up.

— Victoria Penate