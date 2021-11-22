Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports house was egged

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported a dog had run off the previous night after being ejected in a vehicular accident.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Woodpecker Point, near Woodpecker Way, requested pickup of a goat which was somewhat contained in a yard.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Thornicroft Way, near Stinson Drive, reported their house had been egged the previous night.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported a male subject lying on the side of the roadway was possibly tied up. Another caller reported the same. A third caller reported the subject was standing up and talking to someone, adding that they believed the subject might be under the influence or injured.





1:48 p.m. — A caller from West Drive, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported there was a female subject under the influence of something who was trying to get into houses.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a burglary was in progress at a residence where no one was supposed to be, and a second caller reported two female subjects were loading items into a vehicle. Logs state contact was made with all involved parties, and that a relative of the residence’s previous tenant had brought a friend to gather the previous tenant’s belongings with permission, but had not notified the property owner before arriving. The situation was mediated.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Garden Lane, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported subjects were camping on a property.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from East Street, near Siesta Drive, reported a loose dog headed toward a dog park seemed aggressive and interested in children.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a reckless driver was all over the roadway, and then began flashing their lights at the caller, almost rear ending them. The caller stated the driver was not passing, and would just get into oncoming traffic and get back over.

4:00 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road, near Rock Creek Road, reported there was a group of five or six teenagers shooting handguns and rifles. The caller stated they believed this was dangerous because the group was shooting in the direction of hiking trails, and they thought the group might be on private property. Logs state this was happening on land where hunting was allowed.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road, near Cooper Street, reported another driver was chasing her in her vehicle. The caller stated five minutes later that the driver was still following her and was tailgating her, adding that she could not turn around and later that the other driver had blocked the road. Logs state the road rage incident was mediated, and the involved parties were separated.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive, near Voyageur Way, reported a silver pony was loose in her driveway.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Conservation Camp Road reported someone was setting off bottle rockets in the area, or possibly across the canyon.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way, near Searls Avenue, reported a male subject who was possibly homeless was yelling at everyone. The caller stated they believed the subject was possibly under the influence.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported an irate male customer had been asked to leave but kept coming back, and was yelling at other customers and the caller.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:19 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street, near Berryman Street, reported a male subject was heard yelling and cussing.

7:13 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near East Main Street, reported a male subject was running in the roadway, yelling at cars.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Maltman Drive, near Olympia Park Road, reported a male subject walked up to a car in the street, and punched and broke its side mirror.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a family of four was panhandling at the entrance to a store. The caller stated they had advised them of community resources.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Race Street, near Lucas Lane, reported a small dog with a collar was running in the street.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone had stolen around $20 in tips.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported several teenagers were in front of the store, harassing people.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street, near Richardson Street, reported a teenager was recklessly riding a banana board in the roadway.

