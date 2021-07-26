Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports house rental scam

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

6:50 a.m. — A caller from Sunrise Road, near Summer Access Road, reported that his son was burning truck seats from the caller’s vehicle. The caller said that his son was under the influence of illegal drugs and was acting belligerently. A police report was taken of the incident.

9:57 a.m. — A woman was arrested at a church off Rough and Ready Highway after she apparently had mental health issues, and was reported as causing a disturbance in the church and aggressively arguing with the pastor.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from the Donner Rest Stop off Interstate 80 reported a woman apparently wearing only her underwear who was walking around screaming.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a bear that had been hit by a car and had walked off the roadway afterward. Dispatch contacted the Department of Fish and Wildlife to handle the incident.





11:33 a.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive, near Pyrite and Mica courts, reported a scam ad on Craiglist that the caller said was purporting to rent out the caller’s house, which was not up for rent but was actually up for sale.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported an ongoing issue with illegal trash dumping taking place on his property. The caller requested extra police patrols in his area at night and in the early morning, which is when he believed the dumping had been taking place.

12:54 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Lowhills Road, near Discovery Way, reported that her brother had physically assaulted her husband, with her husband having to pepper spray the brother in self defense. The woman said her brother was autistic and she did not wish to press charges against him.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported that her ex had sent her threatening text messages and told her that he was driving over to her residence. The woman said that her ex carries firearms and she was concerned for her safety.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from Darlene Court, near Stinson Drive, reported that her ex-boyfriend came over to her residence, physically assaulted her, and damaged her car extensively. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and arrested the ex-boyfriend, who was charged with inflicting corporal injuries on a partner as well as vandalism.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of his tan Toyota Tacoma, which he says was stolen the previous night. The keys were not in the vehicle when it was stolen, but the caller said that he had left the car unlocked.

— Stephen Wyer