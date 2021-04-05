Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports horse looks to be in distress, doesn’t belong to nearby homes

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Highway 20, reported a dog was running down the road.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from an office on Penn Valley Drive reported a subject was refusing to leave and causing a scene.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near West McKnight Way, reported a male subject in the center median.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Soda Springs, reported a tire in the far left lane of traffic.

8:57 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Pines Road, near Cedar Springs Road, reported an unknown subject had been camping on their property for over an hour.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road, near Highway 49, reported someone broke into his house and it had been ransacked. The caller stated he had checked and not found anyone.

Saturday

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road, near Perimeter Road, reported a horse had been tied up to a fence post for around five hours. The caller stated the horse looked to be in distress and did not belong to any of the homes on the street.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Oak Tree Road, reported an injured deer in the shoulder.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive, near Gary Way, reported an ill skunk in his front yard, saying that the skunk did not need to be dispatched but that he would call the next day if the skunk had not left.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a subject who was kicked out of a business an hour before was pacing in the parking lot, harassing customers.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from George Way, near Godwin Way, reported a dog bit him while he was on a run, and that after he confronted the dog owner, they stated the dog was current on shots and went back inside their residence. The caller stated the dog, as well as another, were loose again in the area.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Canyon View Drive, reported someone took a baseball bat to his vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Gold Flat Road, reported a wrong-way driver was entering the freeway.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Union Street, reported a male subject threatened to run someone over. The caller stated the subject had a stuffed unicorn.

Saturday

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue, near Hallwood Lane, reported they had found a friendly dog and called the number on the dog’s caller with no response. Around 20 minutes later, the caller informed that the owners had picked up the dog.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Highways 49 and 20, reported a man was sitting in a vehicle with a stuffed unicorn. The caller stated the subject was staring at others, making them uncomfortable.

— Victoria Penate