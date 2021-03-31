Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports homemade ’contraption’ on freeway

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:08 a.m. — A caller from North Church Street, near Doris Drive, reported a dog had been barking for two days straight.

5:58 a.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road, near Nevada City Highway, reported a male subject was driving by checking mailboxes in the area.

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Whiting Street, near West Empire Street, reported a truck was speeding down the street, going over 50 miles per hour.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arden Court reported a male subject had parked a truck in the middle of the street, and when the caller asked him to park it correctly, he “challenged her.”

9:07 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street, near Alta Street, reported there was a trash can in the middle of a lane.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported four to five subjects were hanging out in the parking lot. The caller stated the group appeared to be waiting for them to leave the business.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near Woodpecker Ravine Road, reported that for four days, a dog had been barking for seven to eight hours per night.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Bobolink Way, near Torrey Pines Drive, reported their neighbor’s large dog came off their property and tried to attack her.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Bobolink Way, near Torrey Pines Drive, reported her neighbor was yelling for her to come out and fight her. The caller stated the neighbor was out on the street, telling other neighbors that the caller had made a fake report about the neighbor’s dog attacking her.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Via Villaggio, near Via Oporto, reported a male driver was at the top of a roundabout, possibly dumping items. The caller stated the subject had a lot of items around the vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 and 20 ramp, near Broad Street, reported someone driving a homemade “contraption” on the freeway.

— Victoria Penate