Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports homeless people camping, defecating near business

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported that a pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection. The condition of the pedestrian was not specified, and a police report was taken of the incident.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from a rehabilitation center on the 200 block of Gates Place reported a client that was being verbally violent, yelling at staff and pounding on walls. The individual later left the facility before police arrived.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported an unknown man who she claimed had been following her around and staring at her all day.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway said that someone had stolen an air purifier from their business and that they had video surveillance of the theft. A police report was taken of the incident.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that there were numerous homeless people in the area who were illegally camping and defecating near the business. Police responded and had them move along.





NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Gold Flat Road, reported a vehicle that was speeding and dangerously swerving all over the roadway. The car was described as a green Chevrolet SUV.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from a gas station on Sacramento Street, near Prospect Street, reported that an intoxicated man was harassing her and her boyfriend.

— Stephen Wyer