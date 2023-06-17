Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
5:28 a.m. – A Caller from North Cherry Creek Road requested assistance with getting her chickens back from her neighbors who stole them approximately 3 days ago. Neighbors will not release them to her and are making threats to call the cops on her if she goes on their property.
6:57 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported off of Wild Iris Lane after a reporting party reported possible controlled substance use by subjects no longer there. One female was naked and there were two men under a blanket.
12:37 p.m. – A possible burglary to a vehicle was reported off of Donner Lake/Billy Mack Road after a bystander reported a male with a shaved head possibly using wire to open a vehicle. He was unable to be located.
1:09 p.m. – A welfare check was cleared by contact off of Mystic Mine Road after the reporting party said her cousin is being held hostage from the family by the boyfriend. They have not reached the person but the boyfriend advises she is fine. The cousin received a text from the victim on Tuesday that gave address and stated she is not okay.
1:32 p.m. – A caller off of Indian Springs Road requested contact regarding ongoing issues with mail being stolen.
1:57 p.m. – A caller off of Clayton Road reported his friend text him asking for a beer and when he brought it, the friend’s father tried to kill him with a shovel and was hit in the ear. The reporting party requested to press charges.
4:08 p.m. – A caller from Washington Road reported someone is attempting to dump the contents of an outhouse off the side of the road, driving a silver Toyota station wagon towing a blue with white top outhouse.
4:45 p.m. – A caller off of Wolf Road inquired about the criteria to put a dog down after a dog bit the caller’s neighbor.
9:49 p.m. – A caller off of Penn Valley Drive reports hearing water running continually at the carwash, she is concerned there is a leak.
Grass Valley Police Department
7:45 a.m. – A reporting party off at the Loma Rica Ranch development reported he found at least two tents and one person on the development. The reporting party was instructed to call in when he saw anyone camping.
9:49 a.m. – A caller off of Olympia Park Circle/Sutton Way reported a transient male with red backpack panhandling going into traffic. The caller wants him cited this time.
10:50 a.m. – A package was stolen Monday from a location off of Gates Place. The reporting party said a participant was responsible and had video footage and subject info. A report was taken.
1:22 p.m. – A caller off of North Church Street/Richardson Street requested contact regarding a vehicle that keeps blocking traffic from going in and out of the road described as a white Toyota Rav4.
1:59 p.m. – A caller off Second Street reported hearing screaming and people yelling I’m going to kill you and kicking of a door.
3:13 p.m. – A caller off of Sutton Way parking lot by Wendy’s reported a male has been getting into her parked vehicle by Wendy’s for a week. The caller advised that the windows are slightly down and the vehicle is locked. The suspect was last seen wearing a green army blanket.
6:04 p.m. – A caller off of Northstar Place reported a male dressed like a woman playing in the trash of a front yard across the street. The caller was concerned his children are witnessing.
6:31 p.m. – A security guard off of Sutton Way reported that a phone was stolen from a shopper in the parking lot and the suspect is now at the smoke shop in the same shopping center. The call was unfounded.
7:06 p.m. — Threats were made by a subject off of Sutton Way who has been staying at Hospitality House and is stateing she is going to “shoot the place up” as she has been advised she can’t stay there tonight. Subject is not known to have any weapons and the call was deemed unfounded.
7:12 p.m. – Subjects taking flowers out of people’s yards was reported off of Conaway Avenue/South Auburn Street.
7:45 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Crown Point Circle reported his guide dog was stolen while he was at the hospital and he knows where he is currently and requested contact for a report. The reporting party lives in Weimar and was advised to contact Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
10:44 p.m. – A 911 caller reported 11 juveniles physically fighting at Dow Alexander Park in the parking lot and the street. The caller advised her daughter was jumped and her purse was stolen with the reporting party’s Ipad inside. An altercation between a group of intoxicated juveniles occurred, negative theft and negative suspect info. No charges or a report were desired.
Nevada City Police Department
6:32 a.m. – A child playing with the phone of off Perseverance Mine Court dialed 911. The mother picked up the phone and she was again advised to keep the phone away from children. Nine previous 911 calls with children playing with the phone since 2016.
8:08 a.m. – A foot patrol was cleared by contact along the Miners Trail.
1:39 p.m. – A follow up at Maidu Avenue resulted in the arrest of an adult.
10:31 p.m. – A male subject not talking to dispatch but heard in the background stated he was on the phone with police and “you’re gonna leave now” a female stated don’t call the cops and then hung up. An adult was arrested and booked at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on a local misdemeanor warrant.
— Elias Funez