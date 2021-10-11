Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports group of people doing drugs, defecating on property

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:15 a.m. — A caller from a mobile home park on Broken Oak Court reported an issue with a tenant being repeatedly harassed by her ex-boyfriend on the property.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported a suspicious man lurking by the side of the road while carrying a large knife in his hands.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road, near Quincy Lane, reported that an individual had violated a restraining order and that the suspect’s dog had attacked the caller’s girlfriend. A police report was taken.

3:24 p.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported a man who was apparently “messing” with equipment being used for road repairs. It was not clear what exactly the suspect was doing to the equipment, and responding deputies were unable to locate the individual.





5:09 p.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Yuba Gap reported a bear that was in the middle of the roadway.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Penn Valley Drive, near Horton Street, reported that his juvenile son had choked him, damaged his car, and had made threats involving a knife.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Carlyle Road, near the Grouse Ridge Trail, reported three suspicious individuals who were apparently vandalizing a vehicle and possibly attempting to steal the car’s catalytic converter using tools.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

10:38 a.m. — A caller from a commercial building on Main Street, near Church Street, reported an individual who was trespassing by sleeping in a corner of the building. The caller, who was a maintenance worker at the building, requested that police move the individual for safety reasons.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Street, near Spring Street, reported three individuals who were apparently smoking narcotic substances and defecating on the premises. The caller added that this has been an ongoing issue.

— Stephen Wyer