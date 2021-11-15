Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports group of juveniles damaging golf course

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Dudley Ranch Road, reported a black dog was running loose, going in and out of traffic.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Queens Court, near Indian Springs Road, reported a dead deer had been on the roadway for a couple of days.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near East Drive, reported two subjects were trying to get into a vehicle belonging to the caller’s neighbor. They called back around 20 minutes later and stated the subjects had left.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported an ongoing issue with a dog that howls all the time from a neighbor’s house. The caller stated they did not know where the dog lived, but would find out and call back.





5:15 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Bennett Road, reported debris on the roadway.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from a school on Duggans Road reported one of the sheds at the school had been burglarized, with the door propped open and a crowbar left on scene.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Rex Reservoir Road, reported a vehicle was in distress. They stated that a woman was on the side of the roadway, waving flares around.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near McKnight Way, reported a vehicle was parked in the roadway and they had almost hit it. The caller stated the vehicle then backed up, and was now blocking a lane.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from a golf course on Norlene Way, near Sharon Way, reported four to five juveniles driving a golf cart were damaging the course as they drove around, and had tried to steal a flag but the caller had gotten it back. The caller added that the juveniles, all male, were fighting at one point. An additional caller reported the same.

Saturday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Sleepy Hollow Way, reported approximately two subjects were wandering around a turnout.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Brighton Street, reported $4,000 was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in a lot. The caller stated it had been parked overnight, and the theft would have occurred within the previous two days. Logs state the vehicle was unlocked.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Mote Lane, reported a male subject had made threats to them.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Cedar View Road reported the theft of two handmade wooden benches from her neighbors’ private property. The caller stated she had noticed the benches were missing when she went walking that morning.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Pinewoods Road requested pickup of a loose dog she had contained in her yard. Calling back, they stated the dog’s owner had been located.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Empire Mine Cross Road, reported a male subject was walking partially in the roadway.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Sawmill Lake reported that, while they were not on scene, an employee had reported a subject was trespassing at a private lake and refusing to leave.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road, near Holland Drive, reported a vehicle that was in the bushes on the side of the road.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Way, near Footwall Drive, reported loud music.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Copper Drive, near Silver Way, reported his neighbor’s vehicle was parked in their driveway with both front doors open, but no one appeared to be home.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from Wallis Drive, near Lorni Way, reported juveniles partying, adding that some juveniles were on top of a vehicle.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Reservoir Street, reported a subject was lying under a blanket in the middle of the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from the ramp to Highways 49 and 20, near Gold Flat Road, reported racing in the area.

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Sacramento Street, reported a driver had passed on a double yellow line.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a subject was walking down the street, screaming, and scaring customers off.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue requested a check of the area for a group of juveniles who were blocking the roadway and touching vehicles as they drove past.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street, near Adams Street, reported a verbal conflict between approximately six subjects was occurring. An additional caller reported the same, stating the subjects had arrived in approximately three different vehicles.

Saturday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from East Broad Street, near Bennett Street, reported a subject was in front of their residence, sleeping under a blanket.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road, near Gold Flat Court, reported he had gotten calls from his landscaper, saying two vehicles were parked in an underground garage. The caller stated no one was supposed to be there, and that he had no idea whose vehicles they were.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Hollow Way reported an unoccupied vehicle was blocking the entrance to a parking lot.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way requested pickup of a dog that had been in the roadway but was contained. The caller stated the dog had been sprayed by a skunk, and might be aggressive toward males. On a call back, the caller stated they had located the dog’s owner.

— Victoria Penate