Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports group of 40 people sledding close to railway
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
2:12 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Donner Scenic Highway, near Interstate 80, reported 40 people with children sledding very close to the railway.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported they had accidentally run over a squirrel, breaking one of the squirrel’s legs.
2:42 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Mote Lane, reported a person was dumping trash on the side of the roadway.
3:07 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive, near Trish Court, reported a motor home was parked partially in the roadway, on a blind curve.
6:07 p.m. — A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported the theft of a snowboard.
7:56 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Boreal Ridge Road, reported a wrong-way driver.
8:22 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Highway 49, reported a small dog running in traffic.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
1:44 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported he had let his neighbor borrow his car an hour before, and it had not been returned.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Heilman Court, reported being harassed by a former employee over the phone.
— Victoria Penate
