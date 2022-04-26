Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports graffiti on school

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:26 a.m. — A 911 caller near Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported a cow in the roadway.

8 a.m. — A caller near Talking Pines Road and Tervetuloa Lane scheduled the trapping of feral cats.

8:21 a.m. — A caller near Ridgeview and Ridge roads reported his renter broke into his residence to do laundry. The caller had barricaded the home with sticks.

9:10 a.m. — A 911 caller near Magnolia and Combie roads reported road rage from a red Ford truck.

10:04 a.m. — A caller near Norlene Way, between Tippy Way and Lower Circle Drive, reported someone came to his residence, took a picture of his security cameras and posted it on social media. The reporting party said he was upset with the comments made on the post, and advised dispatch that people were calling him a “peeping Tom.”

10:07 a.m. — A caller near Francis Drive, between Ball Road and Peaceful Meadow Lane, reported their daughter took out school loans using the reporting party’s information.

10:19 a.m. — A caller near Nancy Way and Brewer Road reported the theft of a large waterlily pot.

11:56 a.m. — A 911 caller near North Lake Boulevard reported a severe allergic reaction in Tahoe City.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Brindle Pony Road and Penn Valley Drive, advised that the occupant of address was arrested last night and left a puppy tied to the porch.

2:33 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported an elderly woman walking down the roadway who did not know who or where she was.

2:45 p.m. — A caller near Lake of the Pines reported someone used bolt cutters to cut the locks on all the kayaks parked on the lake. The reporting party noted that the decals were stolen off the boat as well.

4:12 p.m. — A 911 caller near Boreal Ridge Road reported a physical altercation. She was thrown down the stairs of a condo while trying to pick up her daughter.

4:18 p.m. — A caller near Bennett Road, between Millsite and Old Mine roads, reported a construction trailer that appeared to be abandoned and full of stolen property.

5:17 p.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Wild Duck Lane reported that a cow was trying to give birth all day and now that the calf was dead, it looked as if the cow would also die.

7:43 p.m. — A 911 caller near Ballantree Lane, between McCourtney Road and Willow Pines Court, reported his wife was missing. She was last seen a couple of hours before and her Subaru was parked in their driveway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:50 a.m. — A caller near Seven Hills School reported graffiti on the gym and another building.

11:38 a.m. — A caller near Broad Street, between York and Pine streets, reported his card was used fraudulently at two businesses.

3:46 p.m. — A caller near Lode Line Way reported a stolen credit card that was taken at Easter.

5:37 p.m. — A caller near Broad and Sacramento streets reported a subject who was under the influence and angry. According to the reporting party, the subject said “better give me a hug, it may be the last one.” The caller said she knew the subject from previous encounters, but this time he seemed different.

10:35 p.m. — A caller near Railroad Avenue, between Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported seeing a male subject on camera tampering with the business’ door.

— Rebecca O’Neil