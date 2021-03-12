Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports gas siphoned from fire department vehicles
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
4:32 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Whispering Pines Lane reported a semi-truck was stuck and blocking the road.
7:44 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a jackknifed big rig blocking the road.
7:50 a.m. — A caller from Ridge and Hughes roads reported a semi with Smirnoff on the side disabled in the ice.
8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a man who has medical conditions and who had a stroke recently had been left in the area and was walking to a nearby coffeehouse. He was not found during an area check.
1:53 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a rear license plate.
3:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a person was yelling at an employee about them not wearing masks.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding a controlled substance inside the store, and requested pickup.
6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a traffic collision with injuries to an 11 year old.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
12:38 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Lucas Hill Court reported a dog left outside in the snow all night long.
5:47 a.m. — A caller from the North San Juan Fire Department station on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported the theft of gasoline from vehicles, possibly by siphoning.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from Rooster Hill Road reported theft out of a mailbox.
9:58 a.m. — A caller from Elster Place reported a possible hay delivery scam.
10:07 a.m. — A man on Apache Court reported he had been attacked by a neighbor’s dog. He did not need medical attention. The dog was seized and would be quarantined as potentially dangerous.
12:10 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported a possible scam.
12:46 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a fraud involving the Zelle money transfer app.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported a fight that had occurred.
3:03 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported an attempted theft from the night before.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from Deerhaven Lane reported possible animal abuse.
4:38 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Banner Mountain Trail reported vandalism to mailboxes.
11:47 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone possibly breaking into an unlocked guest house. No one was located.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
6:28 p..m — A man outside a bar on Commercial Street reported he had just been thrown down by his partner, who was being crazy. No one was located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User