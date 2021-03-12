Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports gas siphoned from fire department vehicles

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

4:32 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Whispering Pines Lane reported a semi-truck was stuck and blocking the road.

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a jackknifed big rig blocking the road.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Ridge and Hughes roads reported a semi with Smirnoff on the side disabled in the ice.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a man who has medical conditions and who had a stroke recently had been left in the area and was walking to a nearby coffeehouse. He was not found during an area check.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a rear license plate.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a person was yelling at an employee about them not wearing masks.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding a controlled substance inside the store, and requested pickup.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a traffic collision with injuries to an 11 year old.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Lucas Hill Court reported a dog left outside in the snow all night long.

5:47 a.m. — A caller from the North San Juan Fire Department station on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported the theft of gasoline from vehicles, possibly by siphoning.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Rooster Hill Road reported theft out of a mailbox.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Elster Place reported a possible hay delivery scam.

10:07 a.m. — A man on Apache Court reported he had been attacked by a neighbor’s dog. He did not need medical attention. The dog was seized and would be quarantined as potentially dangerous.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported a possible scam.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a fraud involving the Zelle money transfer app.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported a fight that had occurred.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported an attempted theft from the night before.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Deerhaven Lane reported possible animal abuse.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Banner Mountain Trail reported vandalism to mailboxes.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone possibly breaking into an unlocked guest house. No one was located.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:28 p..m — A man outside a bar on Commercial Street reported he had just been thrown down by his partner, who was being crazy. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar