Grass Valley Police Department
8:01 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported two male subjects near the property. When asked to leave they appeared intoxicated and asked the caller to undo his belt and pants. The caller requested they be moved along as the interaction was very odd.
9:41 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject threw a large rock through the windows.
11:21 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that the police had told a couple of subjects to leave earlier and they were still there. When told to leave by staff they started cussing and being disrespectful.
12:28 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a man came to the door with a homemade bong and a lighter. He seemed aggressive and possibly intoxicated.
12:44 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject smoking inside the location. The subject refused to leave but then went to the parking lot. The caller requested he be moved along.
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported having problems with an unhoused neighbor viewing pornography on their computers. When confronted, the subject became verbally aggressive and threatened harm to the caller. The subject also yelled slurs.
4:09 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported her sister was stranded at the post office. Her sister was waiting for a tow truck for her battery and they had not arrived yet. The caller stated her sister had been waiting there for two hours and requested someone go check on her as she is not in the best health and does not have much water on her.
5:30 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject who is in the apartment was banging on walls and running up and down the halls, banging on other unit doors. The caller requested law enforcement make contact as he appeared to be very under the influence of drugs.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Drive reported a trespasser on their property who was scared off when the caller returned home. The subject was described as a female wearing rainbow socks and pulling a red wagon.
10:53 p.m. — A caller from Jenkins Street reported neighbors were slamming doors and windows, causing the caller’s fan to fall out of the window.
Nevada City Police Department
12:28 a.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a female face down in the roadway, smelling of alcohol.
7:40 a.m. – A caller from Church Street reported a white vehicle parked in the jury parking lot was parked with someone living out of it.
5:06 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a transient screamed at him and chased him off the bench. The caller said he thought the subject was going to assault him.
Nevada County Sheriff Department
2:31 a.m. – A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported hearing three gun shots.
2:15 p.m. – A caller from Thoroughbred Loop reported a PG&E crew cutting down his tree. He stated they were trespassing and he needed law enforcement.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Memory Lane reported a goat on her property destroying her plants and structures. The caller requested he be picked up as she had tried to move him along and he charged her.
4:24 p.m. – A caller from Pine Flat Way reported a trailer had shown up and had been camping for at least two days. Contact was made with the subject who was trying to fix his RV tire to leave California.
4:32 p.m. – A caller from Mills Road reported a cat stuck in a drainage pipe.
8:28 p.m. – A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported a fox that habitually walks in circles between 6:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The caller was advised he would likely be directed to Animal Control in the morning.
11:30 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported that he was at the address and a male subject came into the business stating that there was another subject out back with guns. The male subject that went into the business said he manages the property. Per the subject the person with multiple firearms is associated with a camper vehicle.
—Jennifer Nobles