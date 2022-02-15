Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports firing a warning shot to stop subject beating someone up

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Wheeler Cross Road, reported she was driving last Wednesday and thinks someone shot a BB gun at her vehicle. She stated that she had originally thought it was a rock, but other people think it was a bullet hole.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Highway 80, near Soda Springs, reported a big rig with hazards on had passed a vehicle on the right shoulder, speeding and driving recklessly.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported someone shooting behind a business.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Woodridge Drive, near Higgins Road, reported a conflict between two subjects, in which a man started beating someone up. The caller stated they had shot a small firearm into the ground to get the subject to stop, and the subject had left in a vehicle. Logs state a call came from the same location at 10:52 p.m., stating a subject in a vehicle with the same description came up a driveway and was attempting to contact the caller about a conflict the subject had had earlier with his girlfriend. The caller stated they believed the subject had come back to start problems with them over the warning shot they had fired earlier.





12:31 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Oakwood Circle, reported three aggressive German shepherds were currently running at large. The caller stated this was an ongoing issue.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Drummer Way, near Hawkeye Lane, reported he had been feeding a cat who had been sleeping on his porch, and the cat had attacked him.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Robin Street, near Quail Lane, reported two juveniles were antagonizing him on his property after he asked them not to be on his driveway. Logs state the caller was not listening to dispatch, and was yelling about the juveniles needing to get a job and leave him alone.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a vehicle was parked near mailboxes. The caller stated there was a history of mailbox theft and vandalism, and they were concerned. Logs state they called back, stating the vehicle had left when they saw the caller looking at them.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road, near McCourtney Road, reported four roosters were on the side of the road. The caller stated they were concerned the roosters will be eaten by coyotes.

11:23 p.m. — A caller from Discovery Way, near Mindy Lane, reported hearing walking in the leaves outside and that they didn’t think it was an animal. Logs state the caller was advised to go inside and lock all their doors.

— Victoria Penate