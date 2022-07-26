Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports fireworks at Bridgeport

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:03 a.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported their neighbor was sleepwalking and entered their living space.

10:42 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Trail reported graffiti in the form of music notes and hearts on the trail.

Saturday

10:51 a.m. – A caller reported they no longer live in the area, but got a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money.

9:59 a.m – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a female screaming in the area for the last half hour.

Sunday

10:26 p.m. – A caller from Glasson Way reported fireworks being set off on a nearby street.

11:52 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a man yelling and ranting at the world.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

6:50 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported they were walking their dog and was approached by two vehicles. The driver of one of them got out and told the caller that it was private property. The caller did not appreciate how the property owners asked them to leave.

Saturday

1:55 p.m. – A caller from Rollins Lake reported they were stranded on the lake because of a battery failure. The person called back to say they had successfully started their engine.

11:25 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a bear in their yard. The caller said they had loaded rock salt into shotgun shells, but didn’t want to shoot the bear. The caller was advised to leave the bear alone.

Sunday

4:11 p.m. – A caller from Thomas Ranch Circle reported a red-and-white plane that kept circling the airport. The caller was concerned that the pilot couldn’t see the airport to land. The caller was advised that the plane was currently working the fire.

9:01 p.m – A caller from Bridgeport reported subjects lighting off aerial fireworks in the parking lot.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

11:26 a.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported there would be three cannon shots going off for a celebration.

Sunday

9:55 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street said they had been walking from the jail and couldn’t walk any further. They requested a ride to Grass Valley.

— Jennifer Nobles