Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports firearm brandished after dispute over vehicle damage

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported hearing a loud boom and seeing sparks over a building.

2:41 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported seeing two homeless people fighting, with one person possibly being slammed onto a nearby vehicle.

4:52 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man dressed in black was walking around the property, and requested he be moved along.

8:32 a.m. — A caller at Henderson and Bennett streets reported a man standing in the roadway who was yelling at passing vehicles.





12:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 700 block of Zion Street reported a violent altercation between a man and a woman. A police report was taken of the incident.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported she thought a man was trying to break into a vehicle. She stated he had parked in a business parking lot, walked to an office, and begun going through a different vehicle.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of McKnight Way reported an individual who had been drinking had hit gas pumps and damaged them.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street, near West Main Street, reported they had asked a group of juveniles to stop riding their skateboards as the caller was setting up for an event. The caller stated the juveniles were now sitting there harassing them.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Forest Glade Circle reported she believed her neighbor had shot an arrow through the fence into her backyard.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Linhall Road reported that he walked into an area where he claims there was a marijuana growing operation, and says that several people at the site of the grow drew guns on him. An investigation by sheriff’s deputies did not find any evidence of a marijuana grow or the armed suspects, and the incident appeared to be unfounded.

12:42 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Woodsbury Drive reported hearing five to six gunshots from an unknown location.

6:29 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported that her car had been stolen, with a locked gate on her property having been broken in order to access the vehicle. The woman later said that she found her car at a separate location, and there was no information as to a possible suspect in the theft.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Elizabeth Way reported four men in a golf cart who were apparently throwing trash all over the roadway.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mustang Valley Place reported ongoing issues with PG&E workers trespassing on his property despite him posting signs warning them to keep out. The caller threatened to shoot the workers if they continued to trespass.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from a business reported that a homeowner at McCourtney Road, near Mustang Valley Place, had called the business with threatening statements to an employee. The caller stated the homeowner was upset because the employee was on the property doing utility inspections.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Shepard Road, near Witches Butter Lane, reported a dog had been stolen six months ago, and the caller’s breeder had just seen the dog at a dog show in Texas and refused to give the dog back. The caller stated she had contacted the agency in Texas and they recommended she report it to her local agency first.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive, near Huckleberry Drive, reported a tenant that is supposed to be moving out had been away for three weeks but left a cat, and the cat was destroying things.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:45 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a bumper on the sidewalk near a business.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Providence Mine Road, reported a motor home was parked alongside the street and was blocking the view of vehicles trying to leave the driveway. The caller stated it was parked legally, but was a hazard.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported two male subjects had brandished a firearm, after they had told the caller he had damaged their vehicle and he had responded that this was not possible.

— Victoria Penate and Stephen Wyer