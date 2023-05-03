GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
09:39 a.m. — A caller from West Empire Street/49/20 Ramp reported she saw a baby in a car seat left on the street.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported someone shot something at her house, and she had a video of it.
1:30 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male transient urinating on a cement wall by a dumpster.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported six male transients in a wooded area were yelling at each other; one of the subjects had been seen with a machete.
3:00 p.m. -A caller from East Main Street reported her white Chevy van was stolen from the parking lot.
10:50 p.m. — A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported the theft of a check; the subject that stole the check wanted to meet the caller at Safeway to make him sign the check.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:03 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported a transient was on their property looking in windows and refusing to leave.
11:16 a.m. - A caller from Nevada City reported that two skunks living under the porch could be trapped after the caller covered the opening.
11:25 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject was lying behind the bushes and was not moving. The subject was partially clothed.
2:55 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported she left her house for about an hour to go on a walk, and when she returned home, there was a ladder on the front side of her house.
7:49 p.m. — A caller from Boulder reported a person in a silver Corvette was stalking him, and the caller did not know his address because he was shot in the head.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
12:07 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported her husband was outside with his car keys and knee pads on, making self-harming statements.
6:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported someone stole her ring doorbell.
8:46 a.m. — A caller from Farad Road/80 Ramp reported a wanted person was camping back in a wooded area, and the subject was stealing items in the area.
12:10 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Reservoir reported the theft of gas from their pickup truck.
1:47 p.m. - A caller from North Cherry ROA reported that his neighbor wanted to get her shotgun and shoot him.
1:51 p.m. - A caller from Hemlock Drive reported that while doing yard work, he had found what appeared to be a hand grenade.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from State/Harmony Ridge Road reported to CHP that two shots were heard in their area.
— LaMarr Fields