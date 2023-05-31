GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:15 a.m — A caller from Hughes Road reported a person in a blue face mask committed an armed robbery; the subject walked off to the rear of the store with a handgun.
8:53 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported they found a bag of bones in a transient camp, which appeared bleached.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a shirtless man running in the roadway and appeared to think somebody was chasing him.
3:09 p.m. — A caller from Horizon Circle reported that his son punched holes in the wall, broke the door, and left.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported his 1999 white Honda CRV was stolen while at work.
7:15 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male was standing in traffic lanes.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:14 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported three male juveniles who appeared intoxicated at the playground; one of the subjects defecated on the playground.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported they were standing outside the police department and was very upset and crying, saying that she had nowhere to go because her vehicle was stolen.
5:37 p.m. — A caller from Commerical Street reported a transient who smelt really bad was sitting on their furniture and making it smell bad. The subject provoked the caller, who was about to hose the subject down.
6:54 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a transient was sleeping on the right side of the building near an electrical box.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
12:17 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln/Wolf Road reported a herd of cows was in the roadway.
7:09 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported her daughter’s ex-husband threatened her by Email, saying he would take her away.
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Moores Flat Road reported he thinks a subject broke into his residence and squatted for three days. The caller reported that something needed to be done, or he would shoot them.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported her cat was stuck at the top of the telephone pole.
4:50 p.m. — A caller from Emigrant Gap reported she was stuck in the dirt and snow and could not get her vehicle out.
10:43 p.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road reported a 74-year-old female was supposed to be driving to Elk Grove but ended up driving to Reno after getting lost.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: