Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports feral hog on property

Grass Valley Police Department

10:34 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a male on the hill screaming and dragging a shopping cart around.

11:02 a.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported a male subject urinating on the side of the building.

11:43 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported an abandoned vehicle that has been there for months without moving. The windows were down and there were no tires.

1:48 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported two transients beating a dog. The subject was said to be dragging the dog by its neck.

2:45 p.m – A caller from Freeman Lane reported that her medication was left in a cart and when they returned they found the bag ripped open and the medication was gone.

6:11 p.m. – A caller from Hill Street reported someone knocked on her door stating they were with a missionary. The caller told them to leave and they did. The caller only had a description of the male’s voice that sounded like they were in their twenties. The caller was concerned because it was dark out.

10:18 p.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported a noise complaint regarding a barking dog. When the caller confronted the owner of the barking dog, the neighbor got upset and started banging on the caller’s door.

11:44 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported possible drinking and driving. The caller witnessed the occupants drinking and riding around the parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

9:29 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported that the door to the business was open but the business doesn’t open until 11:00.

6:11 p.m. – A caller from Argall Way reported a female staggering out of the store and appeared intoxicated.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:28 a.m. – A caller from Bear Claw Court reported an unknown male was outside the caller’s home yelling “help.” The caller said they live on five acres and didn’t know who the male was. He had been yelling for help for approximately five minutes.

7:30 a.m. – A caller from Penny Court reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the road. The caller thought that law enforcement was looking for the vehicle regarding mail theft.

9:26 a.m. – A caller from Robinson Road reported an ongoing issue with her neighbor harassing her over construction noise.

9:40 a.m. – A caller from Pierite Road reported a scam call where her husband was told that their grandchild was sick.

11:42 a.m. – A caller from Golden Pine reported an injured bobcat in her backyard.

1:28 p.m. – A caller from Pekolee Drive reported a neighbor was running large saws for cutting granite.

2:52 p.m. – A caller from Madrone Court reported a resident who was acting very strangely following an accident that occurred earlier in the day.

4:12 p.m. – A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported a large injured bird stuck behind a fence that holds rocks across the street.

4:31 p.m. – A caller from Post Chaise Circle reported a feral hog on his property. The caller was asking for assistance in how to handle the situation.

