Grass Valley Police Department
3:23 a.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive reported he allowed a female into his home. The caller didn’t know who the female is, and claimed she went to his door asking for help and he let her in. At the time of the call the female was in the caller’s bathroom and refusing to leave.
6:46 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported someone broke into the caller’s trailer and stole two guns, a Playstation 4, “everything else.” The trailer had door damage and the windows were busted.
9:36 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient defecated in a planter box.
12:57 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an intoxicated male lying in the dirt with an empty bottle of rum.
6:42 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a female who was in the caller’s apartment and refusing to leave. The subject was kicked out of a shelter earlier in the day, went to the caller’s apartment, got into a verbal altercation with the caller’s girlfriend, and now the caller wanted her gone. While on the line, the female broke the font window of the caller’s apartment.
7:41 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street requested a wellness check on a female who seemed intoxicated and like “she was having a rough night.” The female was sitting on the sidewalk with food all over the ground and a dog that was on a leash but was seen running off.
11:16 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a male subject jumped in front of the caller’s vehicle, tried to open the hood of the car, and then the doors. The caller thought the subject was under the influence.
11:40 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a neighbor borrowed her vehicle at 6:00 p.m. and hadn’t returned the vehicle. The subject had also turned his phone off.
Nevada City Police Department
1:44 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported an unknown vehicle with its headlights on, revving the engine so loud it woke the caller.
4:31 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a female in the lobby who didn’t know her name or why she was there.
10:44 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two to three transients in front of the business yelling profanities at people walking by.
12:40 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a transient who was howling and singing was now passed out on the sidewalk across from city hall.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:54 a.m. – A caller from Red Lane reported puppies were not being taken care of properly. The caller called back stating the call was urgent due to the puppy screaming in pain.
8:58 a.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road requested Animal Control go to the address where his chickens are to do a wellness check and confirm that they need to be removed due to the chicken coop collapsing. The caller has a poor relationship with the subject who lives on the property.
9:41 a.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported in the pasture there were dead mutilated sheep. The caller advised two other sheep on the property don’t look right. The owner was on the scene, and per the owner coyotes killed the sheep. The owner would have the dead animal removed.
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Yuba Ridge Drive reported a deer ripped its foot off trying to get out of the fence. The caller requested dispatch. An additional caller requested info on fawn rescue.
10:04 a.m. – A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported his laptop was stolen on Super Bowl Sunday. The caller advised the laptop was taken to a shop in Placer County, and PCSO requested the subject make a report with NCSO. The computer was not stolen and the caller was receiving the rest of the money for it the day of the call.
2:10 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported he was assaulted by a friend in New York City. The caller has since moved to Grass Valley. The caller was demanding a report and was advised he had to call the New York agency. However the caller was demanding Nevada County Sheriff’s take a report. He was advised to report to NYPD. The caller stated he typed it out and advised to call NYPD and send it to them.
2:28 p.m. – A caller from Woodridge Drive reported a cold theft off of a construction site. The theft attributed to $2,700 of loss in fencing.
3:21 p.m. – A caller from Cooley Drive reported cold trespassing and causing property damage by dirt bikes.
6:09 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported he needed law enforcement. He advised he was going to do something he had no business doing. The caller reported a renter neighbor was given 30 day notice and now she was yelling profanities at him. The caller advised law enforcement needed to get there or he was going to do something.
