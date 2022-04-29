Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports fake fire department vehicle

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:31 a.m. — A caller near Koala Lane and Brooks Road reported hearing a gunshot from the area near Little Pines Drive.

3:38 a.m. — A 911 caller near Castle Peak reported a piece of lumber in the slow lane.

4:25 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road reported a unknown colored sedan with a subject going through two sets of mailboxes in the area. The vehicle left toward North San Juan.

7:30 a.m. — A caller near Sugar Bowl Ski Resort reported a semi “playing games” with him, not allowing him to pass.

9:51 a.m. — A 911 caller near Penn Valley Drive, between Ranch Road and Broken Oak Court, reported someone filling a pickup truck with red dye fuel and said it was illegal with a $2,500 fine incurred.

12:29 a.m. — A caller near Quartz Court and Gold Country Drive reported her husband took money out of their joint account and left the reporting party and their four mutual children.

1:47 p.m. — A caller near Champion Mine Road reported she located multiple boxes on the side of the road that were partially open and appeared to be full of ammunition and possible firearms. The reporting party said it looked like someone tried to hide them just past the suspension bridge.

3:21 p.m. — A 911 caller near Brunswick and Curry drives reported an injured deer.

4:45 p.m. — A caller near Dorcelline Court, between Forest View Drive and Madrona Way, reported a vehicle was broken into overnight with the doors locked and windows down between 1 to 2 inches.

4:48 p.m. — A caller near Cherry Creek Road, between Cherry Hill Place and Bumpy Road, reported a client who got into their grandmother’s face and was yelling.

6:33 p.m. — A caller near Running Horse Road and Carnelian Court reported someone looking through her windows. The reporting party said she was being stalked by someone in pursuit of a gold object that she has.

7:09 p.m. — A 911 caller at Penn Valley Drive reported a woman under the influence, unable to get up, near the children’s playground, sitting with a crying child.

7:14 p.m. — A 911 caller near Ball Road and Francis Drive reported a vehicle followed her with high beams on and flashed a gun at her.

8:17 p.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Lakewood Lane reported a subject drove through in a fake fire department vehicle that was a late-1990s Chevrolet Suburban with a light bar and a siren.

— Rebecca O’Neil