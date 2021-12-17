Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports driver on wrong side of road stealing mail
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
4:56 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Road and Arbor Lane reported a tree down in the roadway.
7:33 a.m. — A caller near Cedar Ridge and Curry drives reported a toddler inside the house with the mother locked out. The call was referred to Cal Fire.
7:47 a.m. — A caller near Rio Vista Drive requested the Truckee Police Department shut down a road because a tree was in a power line.
7:57 a.m. — A caller near Wolf and Garden Bar roads reported a power pole that was leaning far over with a lot of tension in the lines.
9:03 a.m. — A caller near Edgewood Drive and Forest Park Lane reported a cat bite.
9:06 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road reported a subject in a silver sedan driving on the wrong side of the road stealing mail.
10:26 a.m. — A caller on Daisy Blue Mine and Augustine roads reported a homeowner that was unwilling to let a tree crew leave his property. The reporting party noted a vehicle blocking their departure.
10:37 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported sheep in the roadway.
11:43 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported a large cow in the roadway.
12:03 p.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road and Highway 20 reported a large white sheep in the roadway.
1 p.m. — A caller near Chukar Drive, between McCourtney and Dove roads, requested a deputy take possession of a rifle that the public guardian’s office confiscated from a conserved subject.
1:15 p.m. — A caller near Keson Place and Wolf Mountain Road reported two dogs got into their pasture and killed several of their chickens.
1:49 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs and Spenceville roads requested a welfare check on a dark brown bay horse that had not gotten food in a while.
2:18 p.m. — A caller near Forest Springs Drive and Shamrock Lode and Daisy King reported receiving checks to her address from the EDD with foreign names on them.
4:10 p.m. — A caller near West Hacienda Drive and Angeli Place reported a subject making threats to the reporting party of bodily harm via text.
6:14 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported a subject shot at him, but the reporting party was unsure it they were real guns or Airsoft.
— Rebecca O’Neil
