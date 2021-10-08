Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports driver going wrong way to avoid traffic

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:26 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Gai Road, reported the theft of his well pump and controller. The caller stated he had found it missing that day, and that the last time he saw it in place was last week.

4:25 p.m. — Someone from a school on Highway 174, near Nancy Lane, called regarding vandalism that has occurred to the campus.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Oak Forest Drive, near Clancy Way, reported he was house sitting, and that a male subject had opened the front door and said, “God told me to come here.” The caller stated he confronted the subject, who then left the property.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported a driver was swerving all over the roadway, crossing the double yellow line.





9:47 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Soda Springs, reported a driver going the wrong way to avoid traffic.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from an office on Zion Street, near Brock Road, reported someone broke into his office the previous night. The caller stated he found the door open, that it appeared to have been pried open, and that tools and a fan were taken.

3:52 p.m. — Someone from Cement Hill Road, near Highway 49, called regarding a missing white horse. The caller stated her mother had seen it an hour before.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Adams Street, reported a conflict cause by a male subject being in her spot. The caller stated the subject had started cussing at her when she confronted him about it. The subject then left, and the caller was no longer requesting a response.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Nile Street, near Park Avenue, reported a neighbor was threatening him over text message, saying that he was going to cause bodily harm to him.

— Victoria Penate