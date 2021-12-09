Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports dogs attacked vehicle, causing flat tires

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Oakwood Court, reported constant barking and three aggressive German shepherds who were habitually at large.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road, near Pasquale Road, reported ongoing issues with a subject harassing her because she thinks she has a cat the caller had legally adopted.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane, near Ballantree Lane, reported their employees were being threatened by the caller’s neighbor. The caller stated their neighbor was yelling death threats, and then said the subject was making a friend drive by and the friend pointed finger guns at the caller.

3:40 p.m. — A delivery driver from Black Sands Mine Road, near Bear Trap Road, reported dogs at a residence attacked her vehicle and damaged it. The caller stated she had two flat tires as a result.





4:05 p.m. — A caller from Rapp Road, near Bitney Springs Road, reported they had met a female subject on the side of the road who was reporting a vehicle had been taken.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Drive, near East McKnight Way, reported two vehicles were broken into the previous night and tools had been stolen.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive, near Green Lane, reported there was a light on behind her detached garage that she had never seen before.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Meadow Drive, reported hearing two gunshots within the last 15 minutes. An additional caller reported the same.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road, near McCourtney Road, reported a male subject was lying on the shoulder of the roadway with a dog sitting next to him.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from a school on Searls Avenue reported a window had been removed the previous night, although nothing appeared to have been stolen.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from a church on Nevada Street, near Grove Street, reported a possibly intoxicated subject had threatened him with an umbrella.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Searls Avenue, reported a female subject was panhandling with a sign. The caller stated the subject was causing a traffic hazard.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Coyote Street, reported hearing either gunshots or backfires.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from a government building on Maidu Avenue reported a subject was looking in cars at the front entrance.

— Victoria Penate