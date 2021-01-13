Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports dog stuck on second-story roof, again
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:59 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street, near Brunswick Road, reported approximately 50 nails in the intersection.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported two vehicles abandoned in front of her house.
10:39 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious vehicle was parked near some dumpsters, with trim hanging off as if it had hit something.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
11:39 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail, near Big Blue Road, reported the theft of mail from a mail box cluster.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from Raccoon Mountain Road, near Gunsmoke Road, reported an ongoing issue with two aggressive dogs left off leash, charging at the caller and their children.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from Shebley Road, near Shadow Pines Drive, reported two loose, un-collared dogs in the area.
2:52 p.m. — A caller from George Way, near Godwin Way, reported a dog stuck on a second-story roof. The caller stated this was not the first time it had happened.
4:18 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road, near Greenpeace Lane, reported a former employee, who had not worked there for the past three months, was refusing to leave.
7:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Wolf Road, reported a man slinking in the shadows behind a gas station. The caller stated the man had not done anything wrong, but that they thought it was odd he was hidden in the dark.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
7:56 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Gold Flat Road, reported they were driving a semi truck and were run off the roadway.
8:53 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Nursery Street, reported ongoing issues with people speeding on that road all day and night.
10:50 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported the theft of approximately $250 worth of steak.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from the head of Tribute Trail reported he was collecting oak on the side of the roadway, and a subject exited their vehicle to yell at him to leave the area.
— Victoria Penate
