Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports dog locked in truck

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arden Court reported someone had tried to break in to her sliding door. The caller stated their friend had come over the previous day and told them their door wasn’t opening, and a handyman had said it was broken.

1:30 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported an intoxicated driver was driving off a lot and had hit two poles.

7:11 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road, near Brunswick Road, reported a female subject appeared to be unconscious in a running vehicle.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported their landlord was packing up their belongings without their permission.





9:01 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near West McKnight Way, reported three large rolls of carpet were in the roadway.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Hughes Road, near East Main Street, reported a reckless driver was swerving and crossing into oncoming traffic.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle was stolen the previous night.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle burglary from a locked vehicle.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Highway 174, reported there was a trash can and debris all over the roadway.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a dog had been locked in a truck for an extended period of time.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported three or four juveniles were skateboarding and throwing basketballs from upstairs.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street, near East McKnight Way, reported a motorcycle had hit the mirror off the caller’s vehicle.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street, a juvenile, reported a male subject had attempted to lure them into his vehicle. Logs state the juvenile subject was safely with their guardian, and that the incident had occurred at a bus stop.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject was disturbing the peace by walking in and out of the store, getting in employees’ faces, and cussing. An additional caller reported the same.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a homeless subject was hanging out in front of the shop. The caller stated they had asked him to leave and he would not.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road, near Public Road, reported the theft of a tablet and possible bank fraud.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Town Talk Road, near Old Tunnel Road, reported a camp had been set up on his property.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from New Roma Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported a male subject was walking an illegally unleashed dog near some mailboxes. Logs state dogs are not required to be on a leash per county ordinance.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported three male subjects in a parking lot were making a commotion.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a couple was fighting in a vehicle and it was all over the roadway, almost causing an accident.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Hidden Mine Lane, requested pickup of a found lock box.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive, near Birch Way, reported a deer with a broken back was in a backyard.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive, near Greenhorn Access Road, reported a burglary to a residence over the last two weeks. The caller stated the residence had been cleared, and stereo equipment taken.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported an out-of-state vehicle was parked on the roadway.

— Victoria Penate