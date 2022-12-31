Grass Valley Police Department
9:32 a.m. – A caller from Florence Avenue reported mail from numerous subjects was found outside on a bench. The mail was recovered and returned to neighboring residences.
1:57 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported a storm drain completely blocked and filled with debris that would not budge.
2:44 p.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported a vehicle pulled into the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The caller stated that prior to pulling in there the driver was speeding, passing unsafely, and almost hitting other vehicles. The driver had passed on a double yellow and almost went head-on into a vehicle.
3:30 p.m. – A caller from Biggs Avenue reported a vehicle parked in front of the apartments in a spot designated for tenants for approximately a week now. It appeared as though someone was living in the vehicle. The caller requested help in moving the subject along.
4:32 p.m. – A caller stated she forgot what she was calling for and then disconnected. On call back, the caller stated that at first she was worried because she heard noises in the house and then realized it was her husband.
6:08 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a customer stated her vehicle was stolen. The caller believed the customer was intoxicated.
9:51 p.m. – A caller from Amber Loop reported he was told by a neighbor that a purple van just pulled up in front of his trailer which is being renovated and they were unsure what they were doing. No one should have been there. The caller was not on scene.
Nevada City Police Department
8:00 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street claimed he was being harassed by an inn keeper for smoking a cigarette. The caller was becoming upset and requested contact with an officer, stating he may become violent.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a male pulled in front of her and the male got out and it appeared he threw something into the gutter and had blood on his pants. The caller mentioned it looked like a knife but she didn’t know for sure what the male threw down.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street requested assistance regarding a male subject who keeps going into her business and making her extremely uncomfortable.
5:02 p.m. – A caller from Grove Street reported her son’s girlfriend kicked him in the groin area.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a possibly injured deer in the area.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:37 a.m. – A caller from John Born Road was very upset and reported numerous gun fire, potentially toward the residence. The caller was concerned for herself and her livestock. Per the caller, it sounded like a gun fight.
11:08 a.m. – A caller from Garden Bar Road reported neighbors have a deceased sheep in their yard that had been there for a day.
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Quail Pointe Lane stated there was a deer in their yard that had an arrow in its forehead. The caller had noticed it a day ago, and stated that the deer is mobile and usually comes around a couple of times a day.
1:39 p.m. – A caller from Sebastopol Road reported subjects trespassing on his property cutting trees down.
2:56 p.m. – A caller from Woodridge Drive reported a subject went into the store at noon and had been sitting and possibly sleeping in the vehicle since.
3:18 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs reported a truck lost all its chains in the roadway. The caller also reported several more piles of chains in the roadway.
3:24 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported vandalism to a mailbox. It appeared to have car grease smeared all over it.
9:41 p.m. – A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road said they needed to talk to someone about trespassers and something else they couldn’t vocalize. The caller then called back on the business line demanding to speak to someone. They stated someone was coming to their house demanding money and they were going to have to get in their car and go get money.
— Jennifer Nobles