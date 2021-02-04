Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports death threats due to ’homewrecker’ Facebook page

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:04 a.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported receiving threatening texts indicating there is a tracker on the phone and providing information about the caller’s residence. A report was taken.

3 a.m. — A man from Richardson Street reported a woman chasing and biting him. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse and battery on a peace officer.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from Berryman Street reported stolen packages.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a verbal argument with a man who was caught shoplifting. No charges were desired.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman possibly dealing drugs, who then left.

2:44 p.m. — A theft case was taken at a business in the 100 block of Mill Street.

3:03 p.m. — A caller reported credit card fraud, with four $50 gift cards purchased.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man in the drive-thru, throwing food at employees. He then left.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a single-vehicle collision. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

4:20 a.m. — A caller from Park View Drive reported he was trying to repossess a vehicle and the owner came out and jumped inside while the vehicle was already in the air and “on the hook,” and was refusing to get out.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported ongoing mail theft.

10:38 a.m. — A woman from Ramada Way reported a phishing scam.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported identity theft.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Amber Street reported identity theft.

5:41 p.m. — A caller reported posts on a Facebook page focused on cheaters and homewreckers were causing death threats.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a woman talking nonstop and asking customers for money. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Long Street reported losing $5,000 in a scam.

— Liz Kellar