Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports dead, burned cat

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:05 a.m. — Dispatchers state officers contacted a driver of a red Dodge pickup who failed to yield along East Main Street. The driver was then arrested.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Minnie Street reported that someone was sleeping on their front porch.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Glasson Way reported that hospital security staff advised a suspect was causing a disturbance in the ER waiting room.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a homeless camp are still by the side of the building, wanting them moved along.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from No School Street reported she was stuck in the snow. The caller had no vehicle and requested someone pick her up and take her somewhere. The caller later found a ride.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a dog on campus. The caller was with the dog, an older black lab, in her classroom.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Ramp State Street reported a dead cat in the middle of the road that appeared to have been set on fire.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Echo Blue Drive reported a very disoriented skunk in the middle of the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported that there were no warming shelters open. The caller was pregnant and very cold. The caller also required assistance for her boyfriend and three dogs

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a chocolate colored pit bull running up the street, looking confused.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Cross Street reported a tree blocking the road.

— Sam Corey