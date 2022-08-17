Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports damage done by skateboarders

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:42 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported someone had broken a window in the business. The caller had camera footage of the suspect coming back twice, with nothing stolen.

7:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of their son’s wallet by a transient. The person called back and said the wallet had been located by staff at the business and returned to the caller.

9:49 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of multiple cases of water.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3:41 a.m. – A caller from Alexana Way reported a subject possibly siphoning gas.

5:13 p.m. – An irate caller from Rollins Lake requested a call from Animal Control regarding several dogs that were encroaching on his property and threatening the lives of them and their grandchildren.

11:46 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a wrong-way driver in the eastbound lane.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:21 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a garbage can had just rolled past.

8:19 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported someone had tried to break into a shed on the property. Damage was caused, but it did not appear the suspects made it into the main building.

10:08 a.m. – A caller from Hoover Lane reported 20-plus skateboarders had been at the property the day before and caused damage. The caller had video surveillance.

